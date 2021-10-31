CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

