Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ceconomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTTRY opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

