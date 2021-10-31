Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.67. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 145,652 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centrus Energy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.