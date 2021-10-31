Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Up 4.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $73.79. 27,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,426,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $81,728,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

