Chai Trust Co. LLC Buys Shares of 6,481 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

