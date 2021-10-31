Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,541 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

CRL opened at $448.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.87 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.