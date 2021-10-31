Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $70.18 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.60% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $70,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

