Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $80.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $80,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

