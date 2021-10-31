Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,474. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

