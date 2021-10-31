China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CAOVY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 2,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,323. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.7589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.78%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.