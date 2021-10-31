China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.