China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSUAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

