CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.46. CAE has a one year low of C$22.52 and a one year high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

