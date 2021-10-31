Citigroup Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $116.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

