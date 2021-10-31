Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70 to $0.74 EPS.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,247,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,401. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

