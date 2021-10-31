ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter.

LRGE opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

