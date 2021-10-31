CNH Partners LLC Buys 64,940 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 92.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.