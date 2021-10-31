CNH Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of GTPA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.