CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $11,919,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,946,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

