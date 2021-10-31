CNH Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,790 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.12% of OTR Acquisition worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTRA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

