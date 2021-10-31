Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the September 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.