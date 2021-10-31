Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.8 days.

CGEAF opened at $86.95 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

