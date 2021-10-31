CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0703 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00225856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096645 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

