CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $979,662.09 and $55,909.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

