Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by CLSA

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by CLSA to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.80 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CLEGF remained flat at $$13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

