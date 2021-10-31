Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by CLSA

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by CLSA to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.80 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CLEGF remained flat at $$13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.
