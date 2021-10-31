Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 613,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

