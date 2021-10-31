Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of CUF.UN stock opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.