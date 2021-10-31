Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Commvault Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 86.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

