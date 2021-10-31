Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

