Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 6002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

