Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

CNSL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $730.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.