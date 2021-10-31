Continental Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.3% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

