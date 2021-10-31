Continental Advisors LLC Sells 57,867 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Continental Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,867 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

SC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

