Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $155.29 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.