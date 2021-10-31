CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Truist raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.55.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 390,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,630. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.