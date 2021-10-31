Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

