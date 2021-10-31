Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

