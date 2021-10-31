Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.