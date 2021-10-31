Cormark Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.71. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

