Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 899,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,767. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.