Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 899,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.