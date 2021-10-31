Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $95,541.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005062 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $95,541.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

