Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.15 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

