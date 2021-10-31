Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 42.2% in October

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

