Cream Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $61.98 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $100.55 or 0.00163682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $61.98 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

