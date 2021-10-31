Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $46,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $623.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $467.66 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

