Credit Suisse AG Purchases 141,705 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.16% of TPI Composites worth $38,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Cowen dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

