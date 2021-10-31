Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,399,174 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,399,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Vipshop worth $47,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

VIPS opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.