Credit Suisse AG Sells 28,336 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Northern Trust worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.