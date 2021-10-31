Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 297,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $43,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,650,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

