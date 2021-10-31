Credit Suisse Group Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $51.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

